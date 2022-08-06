Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

SAH stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

