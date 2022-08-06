Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 51,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 710,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Yumanity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 798.73% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yumanity Therapeutics

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

