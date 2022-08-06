Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTXGet Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 51,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 710,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Yumanity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 798.73% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yumanity Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.