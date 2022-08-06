Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 51,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 710,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Yumanity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 798.73% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Yumanity Therapeutics
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.