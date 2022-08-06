NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Trading Down 0.3%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDACU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

