26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading Up 0.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.
26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile
26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 26 Capital Acquisition (ADERU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.