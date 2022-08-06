26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading Up 0.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.