Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

Institutional Trading of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.71% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.