StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.