Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.