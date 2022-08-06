Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.
Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.
