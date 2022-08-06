TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of TCON opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.47. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 890,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,270. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.