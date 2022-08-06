Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Fabrinet stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
