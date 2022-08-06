Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

