Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fabrinet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

