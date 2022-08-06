StockNews.com Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Hold

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

O stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

