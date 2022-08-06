StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.64.
In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
