Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Startek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Startek by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

