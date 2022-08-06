Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Startek Stock Up 3.9 %
NYSE:SRT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.
Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Startek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
About Startek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
