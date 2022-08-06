Standard BioTools (LAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 63.43% and a negative net margin of 93.89%.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools Price Performance

LAB opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Standard BioTools has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

About Standard BioTools

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,173,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,520.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 693,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,612. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.