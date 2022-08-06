Canoo (GOEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canoo stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Canoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canoo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

