CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Earnings on Monday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of 100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

