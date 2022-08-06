BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.45.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

