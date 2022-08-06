National Bankshares Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$58.33.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$55.35 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.90.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.66%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

