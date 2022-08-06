Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDV. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.70 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. Analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3012395 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

