Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDVGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDV. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.70 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. Analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3012395 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.