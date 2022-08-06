CIBC Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.70.
Capital Power Price Performance
TSE:CPX opened at C$49.33 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.