CIBC Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.70.

TSE:CPX opened at C$49.33 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.96.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

