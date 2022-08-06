Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.