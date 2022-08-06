Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$32.00 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. CIBC reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.18. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$26.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72. In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

