Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by KeyCorp

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.