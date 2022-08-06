William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.