Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised by SVB Leerink

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcella Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08).

Axcella Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXLA. Wedbush lowered their target price on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Axcella Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,570,680 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.