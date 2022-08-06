Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Increased by Analyst

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE BVH opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,109,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Stories

