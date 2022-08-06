Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Clarus Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Clarus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Clarus has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $5,545,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $5,038,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 148,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 137,221 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.