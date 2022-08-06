Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $6.10 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $384.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $50,693 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.