Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

SSRM stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Insider Activity

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,270 shares of company stock worth $780,398. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

