Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Sunrun stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

