Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Issued By KeyCorp

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Shares of DV opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.54%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

