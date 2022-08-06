ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $277,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.