ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $277,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

