Heska (HSKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Heska has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSKA opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $944.75 million, a P/E ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heska by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

