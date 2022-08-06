PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at PHX Minerals

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,109,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,423,637.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,109,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,423,637.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 154,649 shares of company stock worth $573,977 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PHX Minerals by 33.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Further Reading

