Desktop Metal (DM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Desktop Metal to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.53 million. On average, analysts expect Desktop Metal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Down 0.4 %

DM opened at $2.41 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $755.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 376,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 49,381 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Desktop Metal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,330,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Desktop Metal by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.