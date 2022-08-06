Vroom (VRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.32. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vroom Price Performance
Shares of VRM stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $320.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Vroom
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $41,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vroom
Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.
Featured Articles
