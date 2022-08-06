AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$30.00. The stock traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 161469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.86.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.71.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

