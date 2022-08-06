Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Critical Contrast

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 2.78 -$169.14 million ($1.02) -2.90 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 4.74 $14.87 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Blend Labs and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blend Labs and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Blend Labs currently has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 112.67%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.79%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Blend Labs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.