Financial Contrast: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Hammerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.80 -$850,000.00 ($0.73) -9.59 Hammerson $185.36 million 0.21 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

63.8% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 5.28% 7.33% 0.75% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hammerson 2 1 0 0 1.33

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Hammerson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

