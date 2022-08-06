Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $102.20, but opened at $108.99. Expedia Group shares last traded at $103.56, with a volume of 51,505 shares traded.

The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

