The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $36.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lazard by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $5,428,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lazard by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

