UBS Group Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $127.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

