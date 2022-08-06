Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $39.90.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goff John C bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Upland Software by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 122.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 155,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

