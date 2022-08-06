Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $39.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goff John C bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Upland Software by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 122.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 155,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
