Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.