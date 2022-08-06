Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $16.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE CWAN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -229.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 59.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

