Financial Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Great Panther Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.15, suggesting a potential downside of 69.63%. Great Panther Mining has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.55%. Given Great Panther Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Great Panther Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.42 $220.35 million $1.11 0.44 Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.26 -$42.24 million ($1.30) -0.82

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 86.13% 31.14% 9.54% Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33%

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Great Panther Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

