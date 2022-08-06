Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$33.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of TSE:H opened at C$35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.92.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
