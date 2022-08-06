Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$33.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.92.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6918888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

