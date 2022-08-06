Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $17.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

