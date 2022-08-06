Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 461,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 124,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $14,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ KURA opened at $15.49 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

