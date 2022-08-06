Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($108.25) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €92.23 ($95.08) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.84 ($86.43) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($133.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.39.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

