Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($65.98) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($71.55) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €51.20 ($52.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.38. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.20 ($44.54) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($69.75).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

